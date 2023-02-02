Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.78-$5.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.81 billion-$4.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.78-5.99 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Down 2.9 %

DOX traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 799,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several research firms have commented on DOX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

