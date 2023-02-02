Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading 0.6% Higher

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.90. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.25 million and a PE ratio of 6.04.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3500001 EPS for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

