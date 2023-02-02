Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98 to $5.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

