Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.33

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $61.31, with a volume of 221515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,388,000 after buying an additional 149,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

