AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for 2.2% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COOP. Compass Point lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $947,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,371 shares in the company, valued at $30,375,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,392. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

