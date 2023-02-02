AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.36. 1,048,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.73. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

