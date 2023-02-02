AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Allied Motion Technologies accounts for 1.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Allied Motion Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 351,543 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMOT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,162. The company has a market cap of $649.90 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.52. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

