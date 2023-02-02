AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.18. 2,719,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
