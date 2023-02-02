AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,021.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $924,780.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,021.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,652. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VRDN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 138,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,348. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRDN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

