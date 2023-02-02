AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.94. The company had a trading volume of 733,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

