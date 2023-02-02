AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $869,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vuzix by 75.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,519 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vuzix Trading Up 10.2 %
VUZI traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,286. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vuzix to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vuzix
In other Vuzix news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 177,538 shares in the company, valued at $736,782.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $83,591. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Vuzix Company Profile
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
