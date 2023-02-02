AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $453,000 in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Morphic by 4,483.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,877 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $38,226.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,739 shares in the company, valued at $727,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $38,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $302,992. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.08. 125,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.26. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 75.53%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

