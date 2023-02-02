AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $376,000 in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 200.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 224,261 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.42. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 44.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.