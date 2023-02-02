AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. AeroVironment makes up about 1.3% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 13.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 576,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.91. 84,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.34 and a twelve month high of $114.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

