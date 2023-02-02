AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,000 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,448,000.

Shares of CLDX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 137,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 9,840.85%. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

