AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. GSK makes up 2.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 13.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,781,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,466,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,856,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.