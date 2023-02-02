Alpha Family Trust Sells 255 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Family Trust reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $143.55. 1,847,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

