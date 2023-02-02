Alpha Family Trust Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.49. 3,010,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

