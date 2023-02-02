Alpha Family Trust Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha Family Trust raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.2% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 6.2 %

LLY stock traded down $21.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.11. The stock has a market cap of $305.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,010 shares of company stock valued at $41,931,428 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

