Alpha Family Trust Has $435,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Family Trust increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.3% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $347.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $372.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

