Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35 to $0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million to $270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.24 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.37 EPS.
ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.
NASDAQ ALGM traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
