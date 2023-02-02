Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $44.00. Approximately 2,099,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,510,698 shares.The stock last traded at $40.60 and had previously closed at $39.68.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,573 shares of company stock worth $2,863,750. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after buying an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

