Aleph Zero (AZERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $263.44 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $263.44 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00005624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 108.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 195,788,784 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.