Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61). Approximately 822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.60 ($0.60).

Albion Venture Capital Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £65.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,225.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.22.

Get Albion Venture Capital Trust alerts:

Albion Venture Capital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 1.32 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albion Venture Capital Trust

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile

In other Albion Venture Capital Trust news, insider Ann Berresford acquired 11,152 shares of Albion Venture Capital Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,022.08 ($7,437.42).

(Get Rating)

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.