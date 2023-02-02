Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $43,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $77,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

