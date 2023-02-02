Aki Mandhar Buys 3,754 Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Stock

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) insider Aki Mandhar acquired 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £9,722.86 ($12,007.98).

LON STVG opened at GBX 265 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £123.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.40. STV Group plc has a one year low of GBX 235 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 360 ($4.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, December 16th.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

