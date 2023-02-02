Aki Mandhar Buys 3,754 Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Stock

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) insider Aki Mandhar acquired 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £9,722.86 ($12,007.98).
STV Group Price Performance
LON STVG opened at GBX 265 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £123.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.40. STV Group plc has a one year low of GBX 235 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 360 ($4.45).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, December 16th.
STV Group Company Profile
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
Further Reading
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.