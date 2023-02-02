Aidi Finance (BSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,054.31 (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $2,054.31 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aidi Finance (BSC) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.