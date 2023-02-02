aelf Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.86 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, aelf has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $100.42 million and $9.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001861 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,082,543 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

