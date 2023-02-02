Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.06

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 1778857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,804,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,748,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 391,574 shares of company stock worth $11,994,384 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

