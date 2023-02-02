Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXSGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Advaxis Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.17.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

