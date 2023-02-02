Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 585,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,008,000 after purchasing an additional 323,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

