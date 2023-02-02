Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.0% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $48,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $87.83. 34,006,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,635,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

