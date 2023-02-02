Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 45,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $275,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 73,363 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $383.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.34 and its 200-day moving average is $347.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

