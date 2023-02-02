Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Adient stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.62. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,762 shares of company stock worth $3,411,963. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

