Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.52. 1,860,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,795. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

