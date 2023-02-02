Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACOR stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

