Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
ACOR stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.42.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.
