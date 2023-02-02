Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Accuray updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Stock Up 10.6 %

ARAY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 44,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accuray Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Articles

