Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.18. 249,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,237,159. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.