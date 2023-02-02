Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $416.58. 436,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

