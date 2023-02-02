Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $315,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $108.58. 433,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $113.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

