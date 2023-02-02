Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,010 shares of company stock valued at $41,931,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

NYSE:LLY traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.40. 2,872,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.