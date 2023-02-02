Accredited Investors Inc. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 0.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $4,194,000.

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $188.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

