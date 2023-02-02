Accredited Investors Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 22,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.76. The stock had a trading volume of 885,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,457. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.53. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

