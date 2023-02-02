Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.45. The company had a trading volume of 107,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,796. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.20 and a 200 day moving average of $226.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

