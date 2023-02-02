Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

