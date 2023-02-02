AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 754.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.38. 2,352,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

