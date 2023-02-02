AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Raised by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

ABBV traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.63. 2,274,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

