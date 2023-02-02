Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lessened by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 156,517 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Abbott Laboratories worth $554,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.58. 950,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,452. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

