ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,668 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of ABB worth $530,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ABB by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ABB by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 531,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,653. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

