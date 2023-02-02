A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.45 EPS.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.09.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $6,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

